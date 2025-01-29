WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.64 and last traded at C$6.49. 651,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 835,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

