WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.64 and last traded at C$6.49. 651,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 835,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Get Our Latest Report on WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.