Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $150.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.72.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $139.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -536.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.25.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $265,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,425,199.60. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,301,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares in the company, valued at $24,422,966.37. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,132 shares of company stock worth $69,429,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

