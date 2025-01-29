WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1,635.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in WEX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WEX by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average of $186.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.73.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

