Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $18.92 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $206,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 839,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 50,629 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 175,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $241.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.46.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

