WisdomTree (WT) to Release Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect WisdomTree to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.49. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,051.98. The trade was a 9.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $34,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,915,000. The trade was a 19.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

