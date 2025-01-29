Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $181,182.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,235.42. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $529,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,652.66. This represents a 54.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,901 shares of company stock worth $916,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

