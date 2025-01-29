Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.67 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

