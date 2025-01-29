Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Stock Price Up 34% – What’s Next?

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) shot up 34% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 7,187,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 2,172,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Up 34.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

