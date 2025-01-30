1,191 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wix.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $242.14 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.84 and its 200 day moving average is $185.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
