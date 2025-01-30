1,191 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $242.14 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.84 and its 200 day moving average is $185.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wix.com

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.