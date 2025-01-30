1,282 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,821,000 after buying an additional 509,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.38.
Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International
In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
