1,282 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,821,000 after buying an additional 509,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.