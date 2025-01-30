1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $1,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

