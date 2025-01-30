2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
2020 Bulkers Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:TTBKF opened at $11.02 on Thursday. 2020 Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.
2020 Bulkers Company Profile
