2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

2020 Bulkers Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:TTBKF opened at $11.02 on Thursday. 2020 Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

2020 Bulkers Company Profile

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

