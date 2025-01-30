28,858 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBMF. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $921.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

