7,362 Shares in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 484,672 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 632.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 427,822 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,554 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.