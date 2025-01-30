904 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $395.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.21.

NYSE SPOT opened at $540.11 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $543.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.28 and its 200-day moving average is $400.01.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

