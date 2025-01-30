abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.32 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.71). abrdn Asia Focus shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.69), with a volume of 40,650 shares.
abrdn Asia Focus Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £456.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3,300.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 291.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 3.67.
About abrdn Asia Focus
A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asia Focus
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.