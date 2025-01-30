abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.32 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.71). abrdn Asia Focus shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.69), with a volume of 40,650 shares.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £456.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3,300.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 291.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

About abrdn Asia Focus

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

