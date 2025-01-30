abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.60 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.80). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.79), with a volume of 237,479 shares traded.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of £349.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.64.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Asian Income Fund
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asian Income Fund
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.