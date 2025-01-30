abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.60 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.80). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.79), with a volume of 237,479 shares traded.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of £349.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.64.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Asian Income Fund

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian Cadby bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £17,840 ($22,211.16). Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.

