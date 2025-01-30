Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 8,645.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,158,000 after purchasing an additional 984,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3,738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 726,438 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 637,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,733,000 after purchasing an additional 528,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,318,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,779,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $92.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

