American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 8,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG opened at $137.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average is $134.59. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

