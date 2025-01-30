American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $124.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

