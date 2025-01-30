Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

