Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Artivion worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AORT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,798,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 134,642 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 125,668 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Artivion by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AORT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Artivion Stock Performance

NYSE AORT opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,562.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $32.33.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,070 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $243,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,323.44. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,329 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $128,398.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,675.60. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $600,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

