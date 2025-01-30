Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 227,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,102,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.50.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $304.17 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

