Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,810 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 670.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2,683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.3 %

SIRI opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -17.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.