Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $657,462.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,669.44. This trade represents a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $4,477,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,869 shares of company stock worth $8,778,152. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $155.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

