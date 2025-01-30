Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $56,000 Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 324.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Entergy by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ETR opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,431. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,095,637. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.