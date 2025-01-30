Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 288,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,689,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,927,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. This represents a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at $45,963,231.60. The trade was a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $329.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.13.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

