Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 733,363 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 738,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 125,757 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 461,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 410,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy
In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,167,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,562,400. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,501 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
