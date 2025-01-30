Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.89 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $81.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

