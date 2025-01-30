Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.89 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $81.60.
Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.
