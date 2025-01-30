Bank of America Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $18.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,858.16. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,562,400. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,528 shares of company stock worth $3,061,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,612,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 733,363 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

