BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.92 and traded as low as $12.62. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 67,562 shares traded.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
