BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.92 and traded as low as $12.62. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 67,562 shares traded.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

