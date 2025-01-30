BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $14,485,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1,545.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after buying an additional 198,102 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.