Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NCP Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 615.4% in the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.37 and a 200-day moving average of $181.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.43 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $967.24 billion, a PE ratio of 168.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 192.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

