Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE:BBU opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12,276.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 25,602,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,538,000 after acquiring an additional 428,511 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

