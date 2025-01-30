BWS Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BWS Financial in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.54% from the company’s current price.
Nebius Group Stock Performance
Shares of NBIS stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 2.63. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39.
About Nebius Group
