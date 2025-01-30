BWS Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BWS Financial in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.54% from the company’s current price.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 2.63. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

