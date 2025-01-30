Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.08. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 519,153 shares trading hands.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
