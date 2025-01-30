CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CF. Oppenheimer started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 310,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.