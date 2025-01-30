Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 97.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $721,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $276.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.22. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.39.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

