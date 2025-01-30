Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $7.46. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 962 shares traded.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
