Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.87. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

