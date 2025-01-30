Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 278.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,554,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $427.78 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

