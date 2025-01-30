DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DD opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

