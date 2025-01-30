Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 7,624 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $266.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $270.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36. The company has a market cap of $750.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

