Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.78 ($5.71) and traded as low as GBX 361.56 ($4.50). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.53), with a volume of 11,167 shares traded.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 446.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 458.78. The firm has a market cap of £107.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,141.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday bought 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £49,748.40 ($61,937.75). 37.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

