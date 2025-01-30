Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading 2.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 4.18 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 12,234,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 664% from the average daily volume of 1,602,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($26,919.32).

Eden Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of £20.80 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.01.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

