Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading 2.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 4.18 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 12,234,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 664% from the average session volume of 1,602,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($26,919.32).

Get Eden Research alerts:

Eden Research Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.