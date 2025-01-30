Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

EMR opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

