Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,029 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 925.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 6,818.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,410. The trade was a 60.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,577,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,644,205.28. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,769,472 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

