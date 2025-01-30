Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 2,496 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 53,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $103.09 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

