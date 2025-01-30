Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 5,523 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 777,568 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,204,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 642,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,283,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,786,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 378,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gautam Patel sold 17,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $139,454.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,272,122.76. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $375,886.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,655.65. The trade was a 76.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,657 shares of company stock worth $1,016,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRX opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.